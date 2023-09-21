An example of a de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver float plane. This is not the plane that was involved in the accident. Image Credit: A Wikimedia Commons

An example of a de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver float plane. This is not the plane that was involved in the accident. Image Credit: A Wikimedia Commons

Small plane crash on Vancouver Island; TSB deployed

Privately-owned De Havilland Beaver invovled in Wednesday accident

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has deployed a team of investigators to Campbell River following a small aircraft accident on Sept. 20.

“The incident in question occurred on the morning of Sept. 20,” said TSB media relations representative Liam McDonald.

The privately registered De Havilland DHC-2 (Beaver) collided with terrain approximately 10 nautical miles southwest of the Campbell River Airport (CYBL). Two individuals were aboard, sustaining minor injuries.

The agency will be gathering information and assessing the occurrence.

RELATED: Vancouver Island man finds propeller from plane crash in grandma’s backyard

Plane crash victims identified

News

Previous story
Licences yanked after transport truck plows into B.C. highway overpass
Next story
Counter-marchers outnumber SOGI protesters on Vancouver streets, plazas

Just Posted

Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: The time of the tram

The Marnie Devlin rink captured bronze in Women’s Curling. From left: Devlin, Rose Beauchamp, Rhonda Baldwin, and Sandra Prentice. Photos: Courtesy of 55+ BC Games
Greater Trail athletes excel at 55+ BC Games

Photo: Sven Brandsma/Unsplash
Greater Trail garbage: What about the bags?

Example photos of vacuum truck; vacuum blower unit. Photo: Submitted
Trail homeowners reminded to sign up for soil management program