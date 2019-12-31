Travel not recommended as snowfall warning issued for West Kootenay

West Kootenay to see 20-30 cm of snow

A “robust” weather system is making driving conditions treacherous in the West Kootenays on this New Year’s Eve.

The last day of the year is going out with a bang in the region, with Environment Canada predicting a “long period of snowfall” with total amounts of 20 to 30 cm.

The national weather service has issued a snowfall warning for the Boundary and West Kootenay.

“A robust frontal system is sliding south over the Interior of BC and bring snow to the region today and tonight,” the weather service says. “Over Arrow-Slocan, as well as northern portions of Kootenay Lake 15 to 25 cm is expected by Wednesday morning.”

For the West Kootenay region, the highest accumulations are expected over higher terrain and will amount to 20 to 30 cm storm total.

While DriveBC hasn’t issued any specific alerts for the region’s roads, it says travellers can expect limited visibility and heavy snowfall from the Okanagan to the Kootenays.

For people heading east, there’s not much relief — areas near Fernie can expect upwards of 15 to 25 cm of snow this afternoon through to early Wednesday morning.

Total snowfall accumulation over Kootenay Pass is expected to be 20 to 40 cm.

The heavy snow is expected to ease by Wednesday morning.

“Travel is not recommended,” cautions Environment Canada. “Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.”

