Treacherous road conditions throughout Kootenays Tuesday

The East Kootenay is especially dangerous with freezing rain

Numerous travel advisories and incident reports dot the Drive BC map of the Kootenays today.

Road conditions are treacherous in the Kootenays on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, and travellers are being advised to expect severe winter conditions, and only travel if absolutely necessary.

According to Drive BC, there is a travel advisory for Cranbrook to British Columbia and Alberta Border.Significant freezing rain is occurring. Travel is not recommended unless essential. High probability of short notice highway closures.

And going west on Hwy 3 out of Cranbrook is no better, with another travel advisory with compact snow, slush and freezing rain, causing extreme winter conditions.

Kootenay Pass is closed for avalanche control work from 6 p.m. today until 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Travellers will have to use Hwy 3A and the Kootenay Lake ferry.

There is another advisory for Highway 95A north of Kimberley to the Wasa junction, and Highway 93 from Fort Steele to Radium.

Compact snow and slushy, slippery sections are reported along Highway 1 in the national parks, although they are not experiencing the freezing rain that is causing dismal conditions in the East Kootenay.

In the West Kootenay, there is water pooling and slushy sections down to Idaho border to north of Creston; the same conditions exist south of Rossland to Trail and on to Castlegar.

Slushy sections, compact snow and pooling water are reported for all West Kootenay highways.

According to Drive BC the best advice is to stay home.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter