Trial date set for driver accused of causing death of Fruitvale man

Myles Parsons will face trial by judge for the death of Michael McIsaac, aged 26

A trial date has been set for a driver indicted on the offence of dangerous driving causing death in a collision that happened in Fruitvale three years ago.

Myles Regan Parsons is scheduled to face a judge without jury on May 4, 2020 in the Rossland courthouse.

He is accused of causing the death of Michael McIsaac, a 26-year old Fruitvale man, on July 14, 2016.

A collision involving the pickup McIsaac was driving and a commercial tractor/trailer driven by Parsons, occurred at about 2 p.m. on Highway 3B and Old Salmo Road in Fruitvale.

According to police reports, McIsaac was driving his vehicle when the flat-deck semi, coming from the opposite direction, lost its load of crushed cars on the highway curve.

Debris struck McIsaac’s vehicle causing it to leave the roadway and roll. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer, now identified in court records as Myles Parsons, was transported to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. On July 18, police told the Times that he had been released from the hospital.

The crash was investigated by West Kootenay Traffic Services with assistance from an investigator with Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement, as well as the Trail RCMP and BC Coroner Service.

Hearings to-date have been held via teleconference as Parsons does not live in this area.



