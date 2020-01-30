Oyen, Alberta. (Google Maps)

Truck driver charged in Alberta highway crash that killed 11-year-old boy

Truck allegedly slammed into back of family’s SUV that was stopped on highway due to construction

RCMP in Alberta say they have charged the driver of a semi tractor trailer involved in a fatal crash last summer.

Police say the crash happened Aug. 7 near Oyen, Alta., near the Saskatchewan boundary.

An 11-year-old boy was killed and four members of his family were sent to hospital after the truck allegedly slammed into the back of an SUV that was stopped on the highway for construction.

Lowell Nathan Dyck, 37, faces one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

He has also been charged with four counts each of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

READ MORE: Alberta family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in B.C. highway crash

Dyck is scheduled to appear in court in Hanna, Alta., on April 22.

The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S. reports first case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus
Next story
Foster-care system improved following Abbotsford teen’s 2015 suicide, province says

Just Posted

Seniors meeting in Trail, Snowed In Comedy Tour and more

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Jan. 30 to Feb. 5

Reaching Columbia Basin readers through the magic of books

The 9th annual campaign began in October 2019

Alzheimer Society thanks people of Trail and West Kootenay

Letter to the Editor from Ruth Cordiner

West Kootenay-Boundary hospital board elects new chair, begins budget talks

The next board meeting is slated for March 25 in Castlegar

When things are ‘stuck’ and you don’t know what to do

Ron Nutini is a licenced automotive technician in Trail

VIDEO: Lab confirms B.C. case of new coronavirus, bringing total to 3 in Canada

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says officials are in regular contact with the individual

World Health Organization declares coronavirus a global emergency

China has reported more than 7,800 cases including 170 deaths due to the coronavirus

Mounties identify suspect in string of sex assaults in B.C. park

Seven sexual assaults linked to one suspect

RCMP checkpoint on LNG pipeline ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

Wet’suwet’en say RCMP unlawfully restricting access on traditional territory in Coastal GasLink fight

Foster-care system improved following Abbotsford teen’s 2015 suicide, province says

Alex Gervais was placed in motel by ministry, not checked on by caregiver in 10 days prior to death

Beloved horse dies in Shuswap after shelter collapses under snow

Owner concerned exposed hay could rot from lack of rain cover

U.S. reports first case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

Patient is married to woman who contracted virus after she returned from trip to Wuhan, China

Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended for six more months, allowed to leave four nights per week

Ellard was convicted of killing 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997

Alberta panel suggests schools ‘balance’ lessons about climate change, oilsands

Panel also recommends social studies include importance of natural resources to province’s economy

Most Read