Midway Fire/Rescue responded to a truck fire that briefly shut down Highway 3 just west of Midway Tuesday night. Photo: Submitted

Midway Fire/Rescue responded to a truck fire that briefly shut down Highway 3 just west of Midway Tuesday night. Photo: Submitted

Truck fire causes multiple explosions on Hwy. 3 near Midway

Driver left the scene, according to fire chief, while blaze remains under investigation

Highway 3 was shut down Tuesday night (Oct. 10) after a truck caught fire, causing multiple explosions near Midway, with the driver leaving the scene.

Midway BC Fire/Rescue responded to the incident just west of Kettle River Museum at 10:24 p.m., according to Fire Chief Michael Daloise. Traffic was brought to a halt along the highway for a short period while crews extinguished the vehicle and cleaned debris off of the road.

In all, six firefighters with one engine and a utility vehicle responded to this incident. The fire was under control within minutes of arriving on scene, Daloise said.

The fire is under investigation. It remains unclear if the driver has made contact with police or fire officials.

Midway BC Fire/Rescue is also reminding everyone to ensure that their vehicle maintenance is up to date as we move into the winter driving season. Having an emergency kit in your vehicle is always a good idea.

firefighters

Previous story
B.C. man wanted on charges of 3D printing firearms
Next story
The grizzly truth? B.C. conservationists say bears need more food, habitat

Just Posted

Midway Fire/Rescue responded to a truck fire that briefly shut down Highway 3 just west of Midway Tuesday night. Photo: Submitted
Truck fire causes multiple explosions on Hwy. 3 near Midway

Heather Nichol slides out of the hack in Kootenay Savings Super League action. Photo: Jim Bailey
Super League curls into new season with 10 teams

Image: RCMP logo
Trail RCMP looking for tips in recovering family photographs

Black mama bear with her two cubs was sighted at Boer Mountain in Burns Lake on Sept. 23. Photo: Saddman Zaman/ Lakes District News
Trail police find no Goldilocks on front porch, only 3 bears