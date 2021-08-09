Lights from the truck (seen in the bottom of the photo) that went into the Kootenay River Saturday evening were visible for quite some time, according to the Tarrys Fire Department. Photo: Submitted

Truck plunges into river near Glade Ferry landing

Driver rescued by Glade Ferry operator

An operator of the Glade Ferry is being credited with rescuing the driver of a truck that plunged into the Kootenay River Saturday night.

Tarrys Fire Rescue (TFR), the Beasley Swiftwater Team and a Blewett Fire Department member were dispatched to a report of a vehicle in the river near the the Glade Ferry landing at 9:50 p.m. on Aug. 7.

According to TFR, the driver had managed to escape from the vehicle and had been picked up by the ferry operator before emergency crews arrived at the scene.

TFR provided patient care to the driver until the B.C. Ambulance Service arrived to transport the driver to hospital.

The truck remains in the river and TFR says vehicle recovery efforts will take place in the very near future.

There are no disruptions to ferry service at this time.

