Trucking company sues dead B.C. man for damages caused in crash that killed him

The suit is seeking damages of $33,285.57, for tow and repair costs incurred from the 2020 incident

A Saskatchewan trucking company has sued a deceased Clearwater man’s estate in an attempt to recoup funds from a collision in early 2020.

Q Line Trucking, which also has an office in downtown Kamloops, filed a civil claim with B.C. Supreme Court against the estate of Joey Ressler when his vehicle collided with the company’s semi trailer near Little Fort.

Ressler, a 39-year-old man from Clearwater, died at the scene.

The trucking company is seeking over $30,000 in damages.

According to court documents, Ressler was travelling on Highway 5 in his 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt when he lost control of the sedan, colliding with an oncoming truck and then hitting the semi. The semi trailer was damaged in the incident and required a tow.

“Ressler owed a duty to Q Line to operate the Cobalt to the standard of a reasonably competent driver,” the claim reads. “Ressler failed to meet the standard by driving too fast for the conditions, not paying attention and/or failing to properly maintain the Cobalt or to ensure it was roadworthy.”

Q Line Trucking is seeking losses in the amount of $33,285.57, for tow and repair costs incurred.

A winter warning was issued for the North Thompson on Feb. 5, 2020, with snowfall up to 15 cm expected. Weather is believed to be a factor in numerous incidents.

None of the allegations brought forward in the document have been proven in court.



newsroom@clearwatertimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter