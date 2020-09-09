Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sits alongside HXOUSE co-founder Ahmed Ismail, as he meets with Black entrepreneurs at HXOUSE in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Trudeau announces cash for loans, support to Black Canadian entrepreneurs

The new program will include $53 million for Black business organization to help entrepreneurs access funding

The federal government is creating a new national program to help Black Canadians get business loans with national banks.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected Black Canadians and put a spotlight on inequality in Canada.

The new program will include $53 million for Black business organization to help entrepreneurs access funding, mentorship, financial planning and business training.

Another $6.5 million will go to collect data on the state of Black entrepreneurship and identify the barriers preventing Black Canadians from succeeding in business.

Ottawa and eight major financial institutions are also creating a loan program to fund Black entrepreneurs with loans between $25,000 and $250,000.

Support for Black businesses was one of the requests in a June letter penned by the Parliamentary Black Caucus calling on governments across Canada to immediately address systemic racism.

The Canadian Press

EntrepreneursRacial injustice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Learn the lessons of history, don’t ‘cancel’ them, new Tory leader O’Toole says
Next story
Car hits pedestrian at downtown Trail crosswalk

Just Posted

Car hits pedestrian at downtown Trail crosswalk

A female pedestrian was taken to hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries

City of Grand Forks to rent previously flooded properties

Council also approved letting a resident salvage from his old home.

Red Mountain to require all visitors to wear masks this winter season

Visitors won’t be able to go inside facilities, board chairlifts without a mask

Social media scheme swindles the most vulnerable

The Blessing Loom pyramid scheme is not much of a blessing at all.

Cohort structure announced for KIJHL season

The league will play a 30-game season without 100 Mile House, Spokane and Beaver Valley

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

SPCA responds to claims from accused in Excelsior Hog Farm case

Marcie Moriarty of the BC SPCA states that protestors should not be blaming her organization

B.C.’s post-pandemic economy to recover in 2022, economists say

Central 1 Credit Union analyzes impact of COVID-19

Ryan Reynolds makes a ‘dream come true’ for burn survivor dressed as Deadpool

Jadiant Quinn, a med student graduating in 2023, posted a photo of himself dressed up as Deadpool

BC Ferries passengers won’t be allowed to stay on lower car decks much longer

Transport Canada rescinding temporary flexibility, previous regulations back in place Sept. 30

Pest control company releases 2020 list of B.C.’s ‘rattiest’ cities

Pest control company Orkin Canada has released the top places for rodent control services

B.C. cougar kills fawn next to home of Kootenay wildlife official

The official says the cat hasn’t returned to the site of its kill in Grand Forks, B.C.

First Nation on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast locks down after 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Tla’Amin Nation says multiple citizens are experiencing symptoms of the virus

Nelson youth climate strikers reach 53 weeks, plan public event Sept. 25

A COVID-safe Sept. 25 climate event will line the Orange Bridge from end to end, two metres apart

Most Read