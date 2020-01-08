Trudeau pledges Canadian support to investigation of Iran plane crash

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will work with its international partners to thoroughly investigate the cause of the plane crash in Iran that killed 63 Canadians.
Trudeau says Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Transport Minister Marc Garneau are reaching out to their international counterparts.
Garneau said on Twitter that Canada would offer technical assistance in the crash investigation.
Trudeau is also offering his condolences to the loved ones of those who died.
The Canadians were among the 176 people killed when a Ukrainian passenger plane crashed minutes after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, Iranian and Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday.
Heartbreaking news from Tehran this morning: 176 people, including 63 Canadians, have lost their lives in a tragic plane crash. My thoughts are with all those who are mourning the loss of family members, friends, and loved ones. https://t.co/rSTTbGj0oG
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 8, 2020
The Canadian Press