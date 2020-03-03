Trudeau urges patience as Wet’suwet’en mull over proposed land and title deal

Pipeline dispute has meant difficult times for many Canadians over the past few weeks, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he knows people are impatient for a resolution to tensions involving a disputed natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia, but time is needed to respect the traditions of the Wet’suwet’en people.

Speaking to reporters in Halifax this morning, Trudeau acknowledged the opposition of some Wet’suwet’en leaders to the Coastal GasLink pipeline has led to difficult times for many Canadians over the past few weeks.

He said his government has been focused on trying to find a solution, but added that current tensions stem from centuries of marginalizing Indigenous Peoples in Canada.

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and senior federal and B.C. cabinet ministers reached a proposed agreement over the weekend, but details are not being released until the Wet’suwet’en people are consulted through their traditional feast process, which could take up to two weeks.

Trudeau says his government is respecting this process, but he sidestepped a question about how the deal will affect the pipeline project.

ALSO READ: Elected Wet’suwet’en councillor calls for inclusivity in consensus building over deal

The draft accord only deals with land and title rights and B.C. Premier John Horgan has said the pipeline project will go ahead.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coastal GasLinkIndigenousJustin TrudeauPipeline

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Volunteers comb through thousands of photos in search for missing Vancouver Island man
Next story
VIDEO: Puppies in training help B.C. university students through ‘Hell Week’

Just Posted

Game 3: Trail Smoke Eaters shut out Prince George

Smoke Eaters take 3-0 stranglehold on the Interior Div. series with a win over Prince George Monday

Regional district diverts more dam funds for Kootenay Boundary fire department

A total of $500,000 will be diverted from general admin to fund the Kootenay Boundary fire dept.

World Lymphedema Day Celebration March 6 at Kiro Wellness Centre

Lymphedema impacts over a million Canadians, 130,000 in British Columbia

Kootenay Army Reserve conducts winter training exercise

50 participants from the East and West Kootenay and Lower Mainland were in Trail on the weekend

Go Hawks Go!

Beaver Valley Nitehawks travel to Castlegar for Games 3 and 4 vs the Rebels on Monday and Tuesday

Trudeau urges patience as Wet’suwet’en mull over proposed land and title deal

Pipeline dispute has meant difficult times for many Canadians over the past few weeks, Trudeau says

Class action lawsuit filed against largest seniors care provider in B.C.

Allegations range from negligent care to millions of dollars in shortfall of care not provided

Volunteers comb through thousands of photos in search for missing Vancouver Island man

Friends of Michael Gazetas are scouring files for a clue to resume official search

Surrey landlord must pay Indigenous former tenant $23,300 for not letting her smudge

So ordered the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal

Advice to stockpile supplies can cause undue concern over COVID-19: Tory MP

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said Monday she doesn’t believe it’s necessary

Washington state coronavirus that killed 6 not yet showing up in B.C.

Officials watching for similar cluster as Kirkland nursing home

‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

Nearly 3,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus

B.C. airline passenger lies about COVID-19 diagnosis in attempt to get flight changed

Swoop officials say person admitted to having falsely claimed to have coronavirus

Canadians at forefront of COVID-19 research as SARS outbreak informs response

Experts have learned a lot since severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, first broke out in 2002

Most Read