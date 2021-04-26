The Trail District Daycare Society received $10,000 from the Trust to help cover replacement costs for the the roof at Sunshine Children’s Centre, which is past its useful life. Photo: SunshineChilldrensCentre.ca

Trust helps out childcare services across Basin

Improvements, new equipment and more spaces coming to 80 Basin facilities

Childcare services in Rossland and Trail have some cash to improve their spaces and buy new playground equipment as recipients of a capital child care grant from Columbia Basin Trust (Trust).

With $10,000 each from the small improvements funding stream: Little Scholars Montessori and Children’s Village Daycare in East Trail will upgrade the electrical and lighting systems by fixing broken outlets and light switches and adding power to a room; St. Michael’s Catholic School will install windows with secure screens and window latches at the Kids Care Centre; Sunningdale Children’s Centre will repair the fire exit; and the Trail District Daycare Society will replace the roof at Sunshine Children’s Centre, which is past its useful life.

The Rossland Childcare Society received $1,650 to sand and paint the fence at Golden Bear Children’s Centre.

As well, the Rossland Rossland Childcare Society and Little Scholars Montessori were granted $5,000 each for new equipment such as furniture, room dividers, and sensory tables. Rossland Shey’s House received $1,365 for a rocking chair and steam cleaner and Trail Mindful Munchkins Daycare was granted $2,660 to purchase sensory tables, a mud kitchen and a laminator for educational materials.

Improvements, new equipment and more spaces are coming to over 80 child care facilities in Basin communities with grants from this program.

The Trust says grant cycle of $481,000 will create 74 new spaces and improve 1,652 existing spaces in the region.

“To work and provide for their families, people in the Basin have told us they need access to safe and affordable child care,” says Nicole MacLellan, Trust delivery of benefits manager. “Also, we’ve heard from child care providers that support for facility upgrades and specialized equipment strengthens their ability to provide the best possible care. We commend Basin providers for the essential work they do caring for and supporting the development of our children, and we are pleased to help improve the safety and quality of their operations.”

Since 2017, the Trust has helped create 690 new spaces and improve 2,721 existing spaces.

It also adds to the qualified child care workforce through its Training Fee Support program, which helps people train to become Early Childhood Educators.

In partnership with the Kootenay Kids Society, the Trust helps providers address common business challenges through a Child Care Advisor.

Learn more about how the Trust supports child care in the Basin by visiting ourtrust.org/childcare.

