Trust hires community liaison for Columbia Basin west

As the newest community liaison for Columbia Basin Trust (Trust), Patrick Checknita’s job is to connect with communities in the western Columbia Basin and introduce himself as one of the primary points of contact for those wishing to learn more about Trust programming and initiatives.

“I’m excited by the opportunity to work directly in our diverse and vibrant communities, and be available to Basin residents who wish to learn more about Trust resources and supports,” said Checknita, who will be based out of the Castlegar office.

A significant focus for Checknita and the Trust’s two other community liaisons is engaging with smaller, rural communities that want to take on important projects but lack the resources to do so, such as a shortage of staff or volunteers.

Because these communities could use an extra hand, the community liaisons may offer regular check-ins as projects progress, or might assist with planning and implementation.

Checknita has been with the Trust for more than three years as a program coordinator. During this time, he was involved in a range of programs, such as land acquisition, recreation and community development.

Will Nixon, the Trust’s senior manager, delivery of benefits, said “I’m enthusiastic about the experience Patrick has working with several Trust programs and working on a range of projects; he will hit the ground running and be effective quickly.”

Born in Kimberley, raised in Trail and currently living in Nelson, Checknita has a Bachelor of Business Administration from Simon Fraser University.

He spent time in Ontario employed at a business enterprise centre, giving advice to new and young entrepreneurs.

The community liaison role will be similar, in that he’ll be meeting people, listening to their challenges, working on idea development and looking for solutions to issues.

Small, rural communities are encouraged to reach out to the Trust’s community liaisons to discuss their needs: Patrick Checknita (west), Kaylyn Gervais (east) or Lynda Lafleur (north).

The Trust supports the ideas and efforts of the people in the Columbia Basin.

To learn more about Trust programs and initiatives, and how it helps deliver social, economic and environmental benefits to the Basin, visit ourtrust.org or call 1.800.505.8998.

