Until Sept. 20, Basin residents are invited to provide feedback on the Trust’s draft plan, which will guide activities into the future. View of Columbia River valley looking toward Trail from the Montrose cut-off. Photo: Sheri Regnier

Trust seeks feedback on draft management plan

The Trust is asking for public insight until Sept. 20

Columbia Basin Trust (Trust) has completed the draft version of their management plan, which will guide decisions over the next 10 years.

The next step before finalizing the plan is to get feedback from Basin residents.

The Trust, therefore, is asking for feedback until Sept. 20.

Included in the draft plan are focus areas, such as the need to ensure prudent management of assets and investments so the Trust can continue to be self-sufficient.

Focused directives include: ongoing community engagement to build an understanding of the Columbia River Treaty and its impacts; direct engagement with communities and young people; ongoing valued relationships with Indigenous peoples; work with communities on affordable housing stock; support for a range of art, culture and heritage opportunities; promoting a healthy natural environment; and focus on climate adaptation and resilience.

The draft plan was developed from feedback the Trust receives continuously from Basin residents, as well as recent community engagement sessions, like the June event held in Trail.

“It has been incredible to have residents come together as one region to celebrate the Basin, and to reconnect both with the Trust and with their friends and neighbours,” said Johnny Strilaeff, Trust president and chief executive officer. “We were able to come together in a way that was not possible for much of the past few years, and I am grateful to residents for taking the time to share their hopes for the future of this Basin.”

Strilaeff reiterated the Trust now invites residents to review the draft plan and share thoughts before finalization later this year.

While this particular management plan will cover a longer term than previous ones, it was written to be flexible so as to respond to changing Basin needs.

To read the draft and provide input, call 1.800.505.8998, email future@ourtrust.org, or visit: ourtrust.org.


