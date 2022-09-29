Trustee candidates for Fruitvale/Montrose/Area A

General voting day is Oct. 15. Photo: File DARREL GANZERT I have been a trustee for 11 years. I first became a trustee in order to join a team that has placed the educational growth of children as their highest priority. Before becoming a trustee, I was a teacher in School District 20 for 35 years. I taught at the secondary level in Rossland, the junior secondary level at the Beaver Valley Middle School, and at Fruitvale Elementary. As well as my teaching and family responsibilities, it was important to me to become involved in the local teachers’ union. I was elected as the teacher union president on two different occasions. In that role, I worked with the management team to ensure that the collective agreement language was properly applied. My job as the teacher president was to solve problems, not to create more problems. As a trustee, I have been Chair of the Board and now I am in the role of Vice Chair. My most important role as a trustee is as a member of the education committee. Its job it is to ensure that District student achievement results continue to increase to ever-higher levels. I am also on the finance committee, whose job it is to oversee the finances of the district. If reelected, I would like to continue in these roles in order to bring an experienced voice to both discussions and to decision making. I would like to continue to serve the families of the Beaver Valley as trustee. STEPHEN PICCOLO Stephen was born in Trail, B.C. and grew up in Fruitvale. He joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 1986 and served 25 years, retired, and moved back to the area in 2010. He had several overseas tours of duty which include a Germany, Haiti, Bosnia, Egypt, Israel, and Afghanistan. As a logistics Manager throughout my career, I held positions as Federal Fleet Management (Indian Affairs, Veteran Affairs PWGSE), NPLCC IC (National Payload Coordination Centre). In addition to serving as a SD20 trustee, Stephen serves on the executive Board as the President for the Champion Lakes Golf Course and as the president of the Beaver Valley Nitehawks Jr. B hockey club since 2017. Stephen looks forward to ensuring the focus of decision making in SD20 remains on what is best for its students.

The Trail Times contacted all candidates running for election to municipal council in Trail, Warfield, Montrose and Fruitvale, andthe three candidates vying for a school board seat in Area 6 (Beaver Valley).

We asked each person to tell readers who they are, and why they are running for an elected position.

Candidates are listed alphabetically (left to right) as their names appear on the election declaration.

Today we are featuring candidates running for one of four councillor seats in Fruitvale along with Montrose candidates runningfor mayor and one of four councillor seats, and two of three candidates running for an Area 6 trustee seat. See pages 2, 3, 6,and 7.

The all candidates forum on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. in the Fruitvale Memorial Hall will combine candidates running in bothFruitvale and Montrose.

The first day of advance voting is Wednesday, Oct. 5 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Election 2022School District No. 20 Kootenay-Columbia