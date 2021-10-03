Tuesday is training day at Trail Skywalk

The walkway will remain open during the training set to go from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you see a crew of emergency responders rappelling from the Skywalk on Tuesday, and possibly a rescue boat or two milling in the dark water below — don’t fret.

It’s a planned training exercise for Kootenay Boundary firefighters, scheduled to happen at the Trail walking bridge on Oct. 5, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“They will also be conducting training scenarios from the embankments near the southeast side of the bridge,” the City of Trail advises. “There will be no impact to pedestrians as the walkway will remain open.”

Fire rescue trucks will be parked near the east side of the bridge, across from Chateau Manor.

Direct questions to Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue at 250.364.1737.

