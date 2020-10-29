Twenty-five cases of COVID-19 reported in Trail, Castlegar and Nelson, so far

New data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows numbers of cases per community

Between Jan. 1 and Oct. 22 for the Kootenay Boundary region, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has reported a total of 31 COVID-19 cases, three of those new in October.

October numbers, however, are not yet available for individual communities.

Trail and Rossland have had six cases, up from one in July, while the Castlegar area has had nine cases compared to four on July 31.

There have been 10 reported cases of COVID-19 in the Nelson area, according to the new BCCDC statistics. This is an increase of six since July 31.

No cases have been confirmed in the Arrow Lakes area, which includes Nakusp, New Denver and Silverton.

In the Kootenay Lake area, which includes Kaslo and the East Shore, there has been one case, in Grand Forks there have been three, and in Creston two.

New data for individual communities, accounting for cases detected from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, was made public last week.

The BCCDC does not release data on hospitalizations or deaths at the local community level.

As of Oct. 26, there have been 13,371 cases in the province since January, 693 of those in the Interior Health region, which includes southern B.C. including the Kootenays and the Okanagan and north to Williams Lake.

Two of the province’s 259 COVID-19 deaths have been in the Interior Health region, both in the first three months of the pandemic.

