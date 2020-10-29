COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

Twenty-five cases of COVID-19 reported in Trail, Castlegar and Nelson, so far

New data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows numbers of cases per community

Between Jan. 1 and Oct. 22 for the Kootenay Boundary region, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has reported a total of 31 COVID-19 cases, three of those new in October.

October numbers, however, are not yet available for individual communities.

Trail and Rossland have had six cases, up from one in July, while the Castlegar area has had nine cases compared to four on July 31.

There have been 10 reported cases of COVID-19 in the Nelson area, according to the new BCCDC statistics. This is an increase of six since July 31.

No cases have been confirmed in the Arrow Lakes area, which includes Nakusp, New Denver and Silverton.

In the Kootenay Lake area, which includes Kaslo and the East Shore, there has been one case, in Grand Forks there have been three, and in Creston two.

New data for individual communities, accounting for cases detected from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, was made public last week.

The BCCDC does not release data on hospitalizations or deaths at the local community level.

As of Oct. 26, there have been 13,371 cases in the province since January, 693 of those in the Interior Health region, which includes southern B.C. including the Kootenays and the Okanagan and north to Williams Lake.

Two of the province’s 259 COVID-19 deaths have been in the Interior Health region, both in the first three months of the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kicking Horse nominated as one of North America’s favourite ski resorts
Next story
Man, 24, charged with sex assault after allegedly posing as Uber driver in Vancouver

Just Posted

poppy
Trail Legion launches poppy campaign

Trail residents can pay their respects during the two weeks up to Remembrance Day by wearing a poppy

Wreaths will already be laid around the cenotaph before people arrive at the ceremony. Photo: Chelsea Novak
Scaled-down Remembrance Day event to take place in Rossland

The public is encouraged not to attend ceremony this year due to the COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Twenty-five cases of COVID-19 reported in Trail, Castlegar and Nelson, so far

New data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows numbers of cases per community

City workers installing the Trail Picasso. Photo: City of Trail
Reclaiming the Silver City Picasso

A replica of The Chicago Picasso was fabricated in Cominco (Teck Trail) workshops back in the 70s

TACL members sang to many appreciative listeners at the Waneta Plaza on Monday. Photo: TACL
Trail association shares the love for Community Inclusion Month

October is Community Inclusion Month in British Columbia

Burnaby RCMP responded to a dine-and-dash suspect who fell through a ceiling in March 2020. (RCMP handout)
VIDEO: Suspected dine-and-dasher falls through ceiling of Burnaby restaurant

A woman believed to be dashing on her restaurant bill fell through the kitchen ceiling

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)
Hammy 2.0? Prince Rupert deer spotted with bright pink yoga ball stuck in antlers

The BC Conservation Officer Service is aware of the deer roaming around the city

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna Mountie hit with 2nd lawsuit in 2 months for alleged assault

Const. Julius Prommer is accused of breaking a woman’s knee during while responding to a noise complaint

Hirdeypal Batth, 24, has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement in relation to an incident in August 2020. (VPD handout)
Man, 24, charged with sex assault after allegedly posing as Uber driver in Vancouver

Investigators believe there could be more victims outside of the Vancouver area

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort will be looking to crack the Top 10 Ski Resorts list by USA Today for the second straight year. (Claire Palmer photo)
Kicking Horse nominated as one of North America’s favourite ski resorts

The resort finished in tenth in the same poll last year

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee arrive for annual Cascadia conference in Vancouver, Oct. 10, 2018. They have agreed to coordinate the permanent switch to daylight saving time. (B.C. government)
B.C. still awaiting U.S. approval to eliminate daylight saving time

Clocks going back one hour Nov. 1 in Washington too

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
A Biden presidency could mean good news for Canadian environment policy: observers

Experts and observers say even a U.S. outside the Paris agreement may ultimately end up in the same place

Most Read