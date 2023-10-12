Twice in 48 hours: Trail RCMP deliver life-saving medical assistance

If it wasn’t for highly trained and quick-to-action Trail police officers, the outcome of two recent overdoses may have not ended in lives saved.
The first case happened Thursday (Oct. 5) just past 2 a.m., when an officer responded to an emergency call from a home on 10th Avenue in Genelle.
Police say a Genelle man, in his mid-forties, was reported to be in medical distress.
His wife had contacted authorities after the man had allegedly fallen unconscious and stopped breathing while consuming a substance suspected to be fentanyl.
When the officer arrived, he observed the man laying on his back in a bed, and it appeared he was not breathing.
Even though the officer administered two doses of naloxone to the man, he remained unresponsive. The officer checked the man’s pulse, but couldn’t find one.
The officer repositioned the man onto the floor and began CPR. He performed CPR for approximately five minutes until the man suddenly regained consciousness. The man was placed into a recovery position after he began breathing on his own.
BC ambulance arrived and assumed control over the man’s medical care. He was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment.
Then on Saturday (Oct. 7), shortly after 5 p.m., a frontline officer was on routine patrol in a marked police vehicle when she spotted an unconscious man laying on his back on the road in the intersection of Spokane Street and Cedar Avenue, in downtown Trail.
The officer stopped to provide immediate medical assistance. She observed that the man’s skin was pale, his lips blue-coloured, and he appeared to not be breathing. The officer administered two doses of naloxone then performed CPR because the man remained unresponsive.
After a short time, the 31-year old from Trail regained consciousness.
BC ambulance attended; however, he declined further assistance and left the scene.
“In both incidents, the officers’ quick, decisive actions ensured both men survived their near fatal ordeals,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, Trail detachment commander, says. “I would like to commend them both on their heroic actions.”
What is naloxone?
Naloxone (pronounced na-LOX-own) is a fast-acting drug used to temporarily reverse the effects of opioid overdoses. It is an opioid antagonist—meaning that it binds to opioid receptors and can reverse and block the effects of other opioids, such as heroin, morphine, and oxycodone.
Naloxone is safe for all ages. It only works if you have opioids in your system. You cannot use naloxone improperly and it does not create dependence.
Naloxone is used by first-responders. Take-home kits are available at most pharmacies or local health authorities for anyone who is at risk of an overdose or who is likely to encounter one. Find out where to pick up a naloxone kit locally by visiting: towardtheheart.com.
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter