Two brands of ice cream sandwiches recalled due to presence of metal

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall on Iceberg and Originale Augustin brands

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling Iceberg and Originale Augustin brand mega ice cream sandwiches (File contributed/CFIA)

Anyone relying on cool treats to combat summer heat may want to check their freezers; the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recalled two brands of ice cream sandwiches.

Both the Iceberg brand and Originale Augustin brand vanilla mega sandwiches are recalled due to the possible presence of fine metal particles within the product. People are advised to not eat these products.

The Iceberg brand (size 8 x 190 ml) lot affected has a best before date of May 29, 2021, while the Originale Augustin (size 30 x 190 ml) has best before dates ranging from May 14, 2020 to June 26, 2020.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling Iceberg and Originale Augustin brand mega ice cream sandwiches (File contributed/ CFIA)

Anyone with these products can return them to the store where they were purchased.

So far, no reports of illness have been put forward in relation to this recall.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

 

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling Iceberg and Originale Augustin brand mega ice cream sandwiches (File contributed/CFIA)

Previous story
Sexual assaults, extortion on the rise even as crime rates stay low: Stats Canada
Next story
VIDEO: Bystander training gains traction as tool to prevent sexual harassment, violence

Just Posted

Silver Medal, Silver Division for U14C West Kootenay Rebels

B.C. championship held on the coast earlier this month

Anglican Church to review governance structure

Two bishops’ votes stood in the way of having same-sex marriage recognized by the church laws

Arts and heritage scene highlighted in Columbia Basin tour

Columbia Basin Culture Tour goes Aug. 10 and Aug. 11

No nuts were grown in Almond Gardens

Place Names: Grand Forks neighbourhoods, Part 2

Blooming judges coming to Trail

Trail is participating in the CiB Class of Champions next week

See Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers in the new ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood’ trailer

Movie comes to Canada on Nov. 22, 2019

B.C. removes personal limits for bringing home out-of-province alcohol

Previous relgulations placed limits on the amount of liquor that B.C. residents could bring home

Unsealed record suggests U.S. man convicted of murdering Vancouver Island couple left DNA on zip tie in 1987

William Talbott is set to be sentenced Wednesday in the murders of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

Surrey court clerk files human rights complaint related to concussion

Deborah A. Ryane claims her employer discriminated against her on basis of mental disability

Food fight: Liberals, Tories trade shots as pre-campaign battles intensify

Health Canada released an overhauled document that did away with traditional food groups and portion sizes

Okanagan Air Cadet challenges gender-exclusive haircut policy

Haircut regulation inspires challenge around gender identity

VIDEO: Bystander training gains traction as tool to prevent sexual harassment, violence

Julia Gartley was sexually assaulted after an event, and no one stepped in to help

Two brands of ice cream sandwiches recalled due to presence of metal

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall on Iceberg and Originale Augustin brands

Sexual assaults, extortion on the rise even as crime rates stay low: Stats Canada

Rates of police-reported sexual assault rose for the fourth year in a row

Most Read