Two-car crash north of Trail sends five to hospital

9-1-1 of two-vehicle collision came into regional fire rescue minutes after 5 p.m., Oct. 1

Five people were taken to hospital by ambulance Saturday night following a two-vehicle crash near the Birchbank Golf Course.

The collision — described as occurring in the 5500-block of Highway 22 — shut down the highway for over six hours.

One patient, described as critical by first responders with the regional district, was extricated with the Jaws of Life.

The crash is under investigation by the RCMP.

The emergency call came into first responders at the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue minutes after 5 p.m.

A crew was on scene within six minutes. Captain Grant Tyson reports “one critical patient” was extricated by a crew of six within five minutes.

Within an hour DriveBC reported the highway closed at Hanna Drive due to the vehicle incident north of Trail. The final update from DriveBC listed the estimated time of opening at 11 p.m.

Image: DriveBC

