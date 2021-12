The cause is under investigation by Trail police

First responders were called to the scene of a two-car crash on Bingay Road and Highway 22, near Teck Trail, early Monday morning.

A three-person crew from Station 374 Trail joined the RCMP, B.C. ambulance, and Teck Fire to attend the collision, reported to have happened just before 6 a.m.

Captain Grant Tyson from Kootenay Boundary fire rescue says no injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation by the Trail RCMP.

