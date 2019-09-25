Two crashes on the Trail highway send 4 people to hospital

Captain Glen Gallamore reports on 3 separate incidents in the Trail area on Tuesday

Two separate crashes on the main highway through Trail sent four people to the hospital on Tuesday.

The first 9-1-1 involving a motorcycle and one passenger car came into the fire department just before 1:30 p.m.

Eight first responders – four from Station 374 Trail and four from Station 375 Montrose – attended the scene at the Montrose cut-off viewpoint.

The two riders of the motorcycle and the driver of the vehicle were transported to KBRH (Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital) by ambulance, reported Captain Glen Gallamore, from regional fire rescue.

“Highway 3B was closed to westbound traffic for approximately one hour,” he said. “The incident is under investigation by the Trail RCMP.”

Gallamore lists the incident as under control by 2:45 p.m.

Two hours later, or just after 4:45 p.m., first responders from Station 374 Trail were called to the scene of another motor vehicle incident, this one was on Highway 3B near Rock Island and the city’s RV Park.

This collision involved two vehicles and two drivers, no passengers.

“One occupant (driver) was transported to KBRH with minor injuries,” said Gallamore. “Highway 3B was again closed to westbound traffic for approximately 45 minutes. The RCMP is investigating the cause.”

This incident is listed as under control before 5:30 p.m.

Between attending these scenes, another emergency call came into the regional hall just after 3:30 p.m.

In this circumstance, a commercial semi-truck had caught fire in Warfield.

Four firefighters from Station 372 Warfield and three Trail firefighters arrived on scene, described as the 800 block of Schofield Highway, within seven minutes.

“A Chambers (DCT Chambers Trucking) chip truck traveling eastbound, towards Trail, had the trailer brakes catch fire,” Gallamore reported. “The driver of the Chambers truck and B.C. Ministry of Transport personnel used fire extinguishers to extinguish the fire prior to (the department’s) arrival.”

Eastbound traffic detoured through Warfield until an officer from CVSE (Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement) arrived and moved the truck to a safe location for inspection.

“The CVSE officer and fire department escorted the Chambers truck to the Warfield fertilizer plant,” Gallamore clarified. “CVSE is investigating.”



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter