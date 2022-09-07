Photo: File

Photo: File

Two injured in car crash on Trail highway Tuesday night

Captain Tyson listed the scene as “under control” by 6:35 p.m.

Two people were taken to hospital by ambulance Tuesday night, injured in a vehicle collision on the highway near Glenmerry.

First responders were called to the scene of a head-on crash, described as the 2800-block of Highway 3B, shortly after 6 p.m.

Six members from Station 374 Trail attended alongside the ambulance service and Trail police.

“The jaws of life were required to extricate one patient,” Captain Grant Tyson, from regional fire rescue, reported early Wednesday, Sept. 7.

“It took firefighters 18 minutes to extricate the patient, BCAS (ambulance) transported two patients to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.”

Police are leading the investigation into cause.

City of TrailDrivingKootenay Boundary Regional Districtmotor vehicle crash

Previous story
Federal cabinet ministers will focus on economy during retreat: LeBlanc
Next story
B.C. community under evacuation alert as blaze near Manning Park intensifies

Just Posted

Taryn Marchi’s case against the City of Nelson began in B.C. Supreme Court in Nelson and eventually ended up at the Supreme Court of Canada. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson snowbank lawsuit settled out of court

Photo: File
Two injured in car crash on Trail highway Tuesday night

Tim Schewe
Stopping for a school bus is required

Silver City Gardens, located on Columbia Avenue in East Trail, opened to tenants in 2004. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Family seeks answers about cessation of services in Trail housing complex