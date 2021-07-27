The Akokli Creek wildfire on July 21. Photo: BC Wildfire Service

Two Kootenay Lake wildfires total 4,500 hectares

Akokli Creek and Cultus Creek wildfires are located near the south arm of Kootenay Lake

The Akokli Creek wildfire, burning near Boswell on the south arm of Kootenay Lake, now measures 1,912 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) in a July 26 bulletin.

It is described as an interface fire, which means that it threatens structures. As a result, an evacuation alert is in effect for the communities of Boswell, Destiny Bay and Sanca.

There were 41 firefighters, three helicopters and four pieces of heavy equipment working on the fire as of July 26.

The Cultus Creek fire, across Kootenay Lake from the Akokli Creek fire, measures 2,665 hectares. The BCWS has classified it as a modified response fire, meaning that it is being monitored but is not a priority because of its remoteness.

An evacuation order for the area of Midge Creek to Next Creek on Kootenay Lake was downgraded on July 25 to an evacuation alert.

Wildfires in the West Kootenay. Map: BC Wildfire Dashboard screen shot

