Two men killed in Hwy 3 collision west of Castlegar

A single-vehicle collision on Highway 3 claimed the lives of two men Thursday morning.

Policy and emergency services responded to the incident at approximately 7:50 a.m. on Sept. 17.

The incident happened, approximately 12 kilometres west of Castlegar.

“Upon arrival it was determined that a black Acura travelling east toward Castlegar left the highway and crashed, killing the two male occupants,” said Cpl. Mike Halskov in a media release.

“The cause of the collision continues to be investigated, however speeding has not been ruled out as the primary contributing factor.”

West Kootenay Traffic Services (WKTS) is conducting an investigation into the collision and is seeking any witnesses, including any dash camera video.

Anyone with information about the collision who has yet to speak with police is asked to call WKTS in Nelson 250-354-5180.

As the autumn months approach, police remind motorists to slow down, watch for wildlife and be prepared for changing conditions at higher elevations.

