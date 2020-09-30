Two new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the region is at 533

Interior Health (IH) has announced two new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Currently, there are 21 active cases and those individuals are now in isolation.

One person remains in the hospital. Five cases are linked to the outbreak at Calvary Chapen Kelowna, which was declared on Friday, Sept. 25.

Provincial health officers reported 125 new cases of the virus throughout B.C., with 72 individuals in hospitals.

The new cases bring the total of active infections to 1,284 within the province.

The province said there are no new virus-related deaths.

READ: B.C. counts 125 new COVID-19 cases, up to 1,284 active

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus