Two opportunites to learn more about homelessness in the West Kootenay

Training sessions and a community summit is happening May 15 and May 16.

West Kootenay residents have two opportunities in the coming weeks to learn more about homelessness and what they can do to help.

Selkirk College will be hosting a one-day homelessness training and community conversation session on May 15.

The sessions will focus on learning to lead with empathy and include helpful skills for anyone who engages with a wide variety of people, including those who have lived experience of homelessness. The training helps prevent conflict with clients, patrons and customers.

The training features pre-recorded Ryan Dowd homeless training modules.

The event runs from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Castlegar campus. Find out more at selkirk.ca/events.

Homelessness Summit

The second event is the West Kootenay Homelessness Response Summit on May 16.

As part of the Bridging Rural Homelessness and Well-being: A Sustainable and Collaborative Regional Response project, this summit aims to bring together diverse perspectives and expertise from across the region and beyond.

Anyone who is called help improve the well-being of those experiencing homelessness in the West Kootenay region is invited to attend.

The summit will provide a space to share experiences and perspectives on rural homelessness, learn from others who are responding to rural homelessness, build and strengthen relationships and develop project ideas to help move conversations to action.

The event will be held at the Sandman Hotel and last all day, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Limited spots are available and registration is required. Find out more at selkirk.ca/events.

READ MORE: Former shelter building still being used to serve Castlegar’s vulnerable residents



newsroom@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarHomelessness