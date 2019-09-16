File photo/Black Press

‘Two passengers,’ no driver in van detained by Trail police

Trail police detain van on Friday night, leads to 2 court dates

This latest report from the Trail RCMP starts with a grey van being on the road without valid insurance.

But it also involves two passengers, no driver, and a court date for both the passenger and driver.

How can that be?

The case of two “passengers” in a grey van began to unfold late Friday night in East Trail, when a police officer was carrying out a routine patrol in the area of McBeth Street and Columbia Avenue.

“The RCMP officer located a grey van with no valid insurance driving … in East Trail,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich explained in a Monday news brief.

“The vehicle was detained roadside,” he said.

“The RCMP officer approached the vehicle only to discover that there was no one sitting in the driving seat of the van; however, there were two ‘passengers.’”

The police officer noted that no one had exited the van.

“A short investigation revealed that one of the ‘passengers’ was the 37-year-old male driver who was prohibited from operating a motor vehicle under Section 95 of the British Columbia Motor Vehicle Act,” Wicentowich explained.

“The RCMP is pursuing a charge against the male for driving while prohibited.”

Further, he says the driver and his female passenger, 24, were also bound by a lawful condition to have “no contact” with each other, so they were arrested for “Breach of Undertaking.”

The man and woman are slated for a first court appearance in Rossland on Dec. 5.


