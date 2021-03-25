Two people taken to hospital after vehicle rollover near Rossland

Fourteen regional first responders attended the scene

The single vehicle rollover happened near Neptune Creek, just outside of Rossland, on Wednesday. Image: Google Maps

Two people were taken by ambulance to the hospital after a single vehicle crash outside of Rossland on Wednesday.

Police are investigating and no update on their condition is yet available.

The call of a single vehicle rollover came into Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue at 5:30 p.m.

Ten first responders from Station 371 Rossland and four first responders from Station 374 Trail attended the scene within 15 minutes of the call.

The accident happened on Highway 3B near the Neptune Creek forest service road.

Acting Captain Clay Alderson reported the incident as “under control” by 6 p.m.

