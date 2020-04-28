Two popular Rossland events postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 crisis

The city’s Fall Fair and Golden City Days events won’t be going ahead this year

Rossland’s Fall Fair and Golden City Days events have been postponed until 2021. File photo

Rossland’s iconic Fall Fair and Golden City Days events won’t won’t be going ahead this year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Golden City Days co-ordinator Terry Brinson said committee members from each event recently made the decision for the safety of everyone.

READ MORE: Rossland Fall Fair introduces themed table setting

Brinson said it also would’ve been too difficult to hold the events while trying to follow physical distance protocols set out by the provincial government.

Last year, Golden City Day event attendees were treated to stand-up comedy, live music and a pancake breakfast.

The Shambhala Music Festival and Kaslo Jazz Festival are other popular Kootenay events that have been postponed until 2021 due to COVID- 19 (see related story, page 9).

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus