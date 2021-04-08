Two prescribed burns to happen near Winlaw next week

Goal is to restore forest health and properly functioning open forest conditions

A wildfire occurred in 2020 at Talbot Creek near Winlaw. Photo: Christophe Valls

The Ministry of Forests (MOF) will be conducting two prescribed burns near Winlaw in the next few weeks.

MOF says the exact timing of the burns will depend on weather and site conditions but could begin as early as Monday, April 12.

A 500-hectare ecosystem restoration burn will take place three kilometres southeast of Winlaw.

MOF says the key goals of this burn include: helping restore forest health and properly functioning open forest conditions, addressing forest health issues associated with overly dense tree stands, and reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfires in the area.

The second burn will cover up to 150 hectares within the Ponderosa FSR area to help reduce wildfire threats and restore ecosystem health and resiliency.

The burn site is about eight kilometres south of Slocan and ten kilometres north of Winlaw.

Key goals of this prescribed burn include: reducing accumulations of dead wood and other combustible material, decreasing the risk of future catastrophic wildfires in the area, and helping restore forest health and properly functioning open forest conditions.

Smoke from these fires may be visible from Slocan, Winlaw and surrounding communities, as well as motorists travelling along Highway 6.

In the summer of 2020, six wildfires burned hundreds of hectares in the Winlaw area.

A similar controlled burn was undertaken in the area in 2018. The video below shows footage of the burn and explains the science behind controlled burns.



