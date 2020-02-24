Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue manager Kathryn Farr and RCMP Cpl. Joe Holmes on scene in early February, when three men were reported missing and later found dead following heavy flooding in the area. (Kevin Laird/Sooke News Mirror)

Two scout leaders missing near Sooke after swollen creek traps troop

Third leader and scouts located, while search continues for two leaders who’d gone for help

The search continues on southern Vancouver Island for two scout leaders who went missing after a dangerously swollen creek blocked their troop from returning to their van and the pair went to get help.

Three leaders and five scouts had left Sooke on Saturday morning for what was intended to be a wilderness adventure, but inclement weather throughout the day convinced them to cut the outing short on Sunday morning.

But when they tried to return to their van, which they had parked on a logging road near Alligator Creek, they saw that the heavy rains had swollen the creek to dangerous levels.

Two of the leaders, a man and a woman in their mid-30s, decided to hike out a different way, while the third leader stayed behind with the kids.

But after several hours and no sign of rescue, the third leader, a local firefighter, called for help on a fire department radio he’d brought.

“We managed to find the third leader and the scouts, who had spent a wet Saturday night out in the woods,” said Vicki Weber, senior manager with Juan de Fuca search and rescue.

“But conditions were just miserable and Alligator Creek was still very high. We couldn’t get across, even with our swift water team.”

The alternate route out was long and treacherous, she added, so two members hiked in and stayed with the troop for another night.

The two missing leaders are both very experienced in the outdoors, Weber said.

“They are both ex-military and they left with full backpacks loaded with survival gear, so we’re thinking that they may just have gotten turned around and are just holed up, waiting for help to arrive.”

The search team hoped to get the third leader and five youth out of the area on Monday, she said, although plans were still being formulated that morning due to the difficult terrain, snow and flooding.

An RCMP canine unit has already been out looking for the two missing leaders. The search crew hopes to get a helicopter in as well.

This latest disappearance comes a few weeks after three young men were were reported missing and later found dead after their pickup truck was swept away in the flooded Sooke River.

READ MORE: Story of fatal misadventure emerging from Sooke River search for missing men


tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

missing person

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fire destroys Fauquier restaurant
Next story
B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Just Posted

Fire destroys Fauquier restaurant

Early-morning blaze destroys Mushroom Addition

Salmo RCMP report drug bust

Fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine were seized along with Canadian cash

B.V. Nitehawks beat Leafs, seize Murdoch Division title

Beaver Valley Nitehawks knock off the Nelson Leafs 4-2 in final division-deciding game on Saturday

Dafoe’s hat trick propels Trail Smoke Eaters to victory over Silverbacks

Trail Smoke Eaters wrap up home season on Friday with a 5-1 victory over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks

West Kootenay SPCA hopes you’ll have a heart for Cupid

Cat who tangled with a bobcat seeking a permanent home

VIDEO: 2020 BC Winter Games wrap up in Fort St. John as torch passes to Maple Ridge

More than 1,000 athletes competed in the 2020 BC Winter Games

‘They were loved’: Illicit drug overdoses kill 981 in 2019, fourth year of opioid crisis

Figures down 36% from 2018

Two scout leaders missing near Sooke after swollen creek traps troop

Third leader and scouts located, while search continues for two leaders who’d gone for help

B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes in landmark #MeToo trial

The cases against the Hollywood mogul started the #MeToo movement

CRA puts focus on paper returns as tax-filing season opens

The federal tax collector expects to handle about two million paper returns this calendar year out of roughly 26 million filings

Teck withdraws application for Frontier mine, citing discourse over climate change

The Vancouver-based company said it will take a $1.13-billion writedown on the Frontier project in Alberta

B.C. VIEWS: Pipeline dispute highlights need for clarity

As the B.C. treaty process grinds on, uncertainty remains

Still six cases of COVID-19 in B.C. despite reports of Air Canada passenger: ministry

Health ministry wouldn’t comment on specific flight routes

Most Read