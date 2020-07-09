Two search and rescue calls involving children end with happy outcomes

The incidents took place in Trail and Salmo area on July 5 and 6

The two separate incidents occurred in Trail and Salmo. Photo: Connor Trembley

Two search and rescue calls involving children in the Trail area over the past week have resulted in happy endings.

Columbia Search and Rescue (CSR) spokesperson Mike Hudson said the first incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on July 5 near the Buckley Campground area, which is located southeast of Trail.

During the incident, a child with her three siblings and dad accidentally pressed a “S.O.S.” beacon activation button while they were out fishing or hunting.

After the button was pressed, Trail RCMP and the CSR received a call from the Emergency Coordination Centre (ECC) about the situation.

Hudson said by the time he reached RCMP, officers were already in the area and had safely located the family. CSR and Rossland Search and Rescue members were preparing to initiate a search before they received a call from RCMP about the good news.

In the second incident, Hudson said he received another call from the ECC at 12 p.m. on July 6 about a missing four-year-old girl in the Trail area.

Family and friends of the missing girl had been looking for her for about and and hour and a half before RCMP and search and rescue personnel were notified.

“As we got the phone call from ECC, I began to deploy my crews to our search and rescue hall in Rossland. About five minutes later, we were notified by the police that the girl was found,” said Hudson.

“It turns out she was only two doors down from her home in the backyard of a friend’s place.”

Hudson said he’s relieved that none of the calls were serious.

“When we get a call for anybody, it’s always a stressful situation to try and safely bring them home. However, when we get a call about children, it changes the dynamic and feel.

“When I received the calls, the hair on the back of my neck stood up. When it comes to kids, they can get themselves into trouble quite quickly and be hard to find.”

All outdoor recreationists are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the AdventureSmart program to make sure they’re prepared when they go out in the backcountry.

The organization’s Hug a Tree and Survive program also helps provide information to children and how they can keep safe while outdoors.

READ MORE: Province backs Rossland search and rescue HQ

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.