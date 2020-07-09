The two separate incidents occurred in Trail and Salmo. Photo: Connor Trembley

Two search and rescue calls involving children end with happy outcomes

The incidents took place in Trail and Salmo area on July 5 and 6

Two search and rescue calls involving children in the Trail area over the past week have resulted in happy endings.

Columbia Search and Rescue (CSR) spokesperson Mike Hudson said the first incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on July 5 near the Buckley Campground area, which is located southeast of Trail.

During the incident, a child with her three siblings and dad accidentally pressed a “S.O.S.” beacon activation button while they were out fishing or hunting.

After the button was pressed, Trail RCMP and the CSR received a call from the Emergency Coordination Centre (ECC) about the situation.

Hudson said by the time he reached RCMP, officers were already in the area and had safely located the family. CSR and Rossland Search and Rescue members were preparing to initiate a search before they received a call from RCMP about the good news.

In the second incident, Hudson said he received another call from the ECC at 12 p.m. on July 6 about a missing four-year-old girl in the Trail area.

Family and friends of the missing girl had been looking for her for about and and hour and a half before RCMP and search and rescue personnel were notified.

“As we got the phone call from ECC, I began to deploy my crews to our search and rescue hall in Rossland. About five minutes later, we were notified by the police that the girl was found,” said Hudson.

“It turns out she was only two doors down from her home in the backyard of a friend’s place.”

Hudson said he’s relieved that none of the calls were serious.

“When we get a call for anybody, it’s always a stressful situation to try and safely bring them home. However, when we get a call about children, it changes the dynamic and feel.

“When I received the calls, the hair on the back of my neck stood up. When it comes to kids, they can get themselves into trouble quite quickly and be hard to find.”

All outdoor recreationists are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the AdventureSmart program to make sure they’re prepared when they go out in the backcountry.

The organization’s Hug a Tree and Survive program also helps provide information to children and how they can keep safe while outdoors.

READ MORE: Province backs Rossland search and rescue HQ

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Slocan Valley man drowns in kayaking mishap
Next story
Canadian policing organization calls for decriminalization of simple illicit drug possession

Just Posted

Trail Shoppers Drug Mart offers virtual doctor appointments

Most Shoppers locations in B.C. will offer online appts by Aug. 4

Survey, hotline launched amid probe into racist blood-alcohol guessing game at B.C. hospital

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed to lead an investigation by Health Minister Adrian Dix

Two search and rescue calls involving children end with happy outcomes

The incidents took place in Trail and Salmo area on July 5 and 6

Province releases Columbia River Treaty public feedback report

Reservoir levels, fair compensation for impacted communities, among many issues raised

Trail Blazers: Iconic image emerges from a muddy road

Photos: Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

Canadian policing organization calls for decriminalization of simple illicit drug possession

Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police want policing focus of opioid crisis to be replaced with a health one

B.C. appeals judge’s decision to leave three clubhouses in Hells Angels hands

The province has filed two notices of appeal related to the B.C. Supreme Court decision

Conservation officers relocate Spirit Bear known to roam northwestern B.C.

Bear roamed valley north of Terrace for many years

B.C. premier applauds call to decriminalize drug possession

Police shouldn’t struggle with health issues, Horgan says

Indigenous leader Ed John pleads not guilty to historical sex charges

Ed John’s lawyer entered the plea by telephone on behalf of his client

Woman who talked to unconscious husband for 30 years gets solace from B.C. study

Ian Jordan suffered a head injury when he and another officer were on their way to a call in Victoria in September 1987

RCMP investigate threat against Indigenous totem poles on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Police describe the nature of the threat as ‘sensitive’

Ex-Okanagan Mountie forfeits 20 days’ pay after sexual misconduct review

A former Vernon RCMP constable made sexual comments, grabbed genitals of male officer in two incidents 10 years ago

Man found dead on Okanagan trail identified as Hollywood actor

GoFundMe campaign launched for man found dead at summit of Spion Kop

Most Read