Two Trail senior care facilities in active outbreaks

Signs will be posted outside the building or unit affected by the outbreak

Active outbreaks inside two senior care homes in Trail have Interior Health (IH) asking visitors to stay away.

The first is Poplar Ridge Pavilion, the extended care wing of Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

A respiratory illness prompted the IH advisory – Scenario B – on Thursday, March 5.

This status may impact families and facility residents in the following ways: activities and outings may be cancelled; gowns, gloves and masks may be worn by staff when caring for your family member; and to prevent the illness from spreading, your family member may be encouraged to stay in their room, receive their meals in their room or be asked to sit at a separate table; residents may be transferred to the hospital if they require additional treatment.

As well, non-urgent medical appointments may need to be rescheduled.

(Note: the Trail Times has contacted IH for clarification on “Scenario B” and is waiting for a response. However, according to an IH document regarding outbreak management, Scenario B refers to a more severe respiratory illness known or suspected to be due to a non-influenza viral or bacterial cause.)

The second senior facility experiencing an outbreak is Rosewood Village, however this pathogen is gastrointestinal in nature.

Like a respiratory illness, the same change in protocols may apply.

Respiratory Illness (RI) is generally caused by viruses and bacteria.

This type of infection is spread through droplets containing the virus or bacteria when someone coughs or sneezes and these droplets come in direct contact with the mucous membranes of the eyes, mouth, nose, or airway of another person.

These micro organisms can live on surfaces (such as counter tops or doorknobs) and on hands and clothing, so it can easily be spread when a person touches something contaminated.

Symptoms include new or worsening cough and fever. Other symptoms may include weakness, runny nose, sore throat or headache.

IH reminds everyone to wash their hands frequently.

Gastrointestinal illnesses arespread from person to person through stool or vomit of infected people.

People can become infected by eating contaminated food or touching contaminated surfaces and then placing their hands in their mouth.

These micro organisms can live on surfaces (such as counter tops, doorknobs and toilet seats), so can easily be spread when a person touches something contaminated.

Again, IH advises everyone to wash their hands frequently.