Emergency crews respond to two-vehicle collision involving snow plow between Castlegar and Trail

Incident occured at Hwy 22 and Pipeline Pit Road

Emergency services including fire, police and ambulance responded to a collision near Highway 22 and Pipeline Pit Road between Castlegar and Trail Wednesday afternoon.

Reports of a collision between an SUV and a snow plow came in around 4:45 p.m.

Fluid was leaking from one of the vehicles, prompting a call for hazardous materials clean up.

By 5:30 p.m. the incident was cleared.

Castlegar News will update the story as more information becomes available.


