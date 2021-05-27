(Blount County Sherriffs Office)

(Blount County Sherriffs Office)

U.S. woman who drove through vaccination tent to protest charged with felony

More than a dozen health department and national guard personnel were inside the tent

A Tennessee woman accused of driving through a COVID-19 vaccine distribution tent as a form of protest has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless endangerment, according to a police report.

Virginia Christine Lewis Brown, 36, was arrested after a Blount County deputy witnessed her driving through the tent at a vaccine distribution event Monday at Foothills Mall in Maryville, according to news outlets, which cited an incident report.

The report said more than a dozen health department and national guard personnel were inside the tent.

“I had several victims tell me she almost hit them as she fled through the tent at high speeds,” the deputy wrote in the report. “I was advised that they were within inches and feet of the vehicle as it came through the tent. Several victims stated that they thought the driver was going to kill them.”

After the deputy stopped Brown, she told him she drove through the site to protest the vaccine and was only traveling 5 miles per hour, the report said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Brown has an attorney.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

United Statesvaccines

Previous story
Trudeau delivers apology to Italian Canadians for internment during WW2
Next story
Creston resident gains MP’s support on petition for high fuel prices

Just Posted

“With appropriate funding, ANKORS would be willing to consider operating an OPS in Trail.” Photo: Tyler Harper
Please remember people who use substances are people first

Letter from the Trail Community Action Team

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich is urging locals to put food sources away in all Trail neighbourhoods. The detachment commander snapped these photos this past weekend and is asking Tadanac residents to make noises to scare this mother and cub off into the wild. “The conservation officer has been called and [the bears] may get put down due to human-animal conflict,” he advises. Photos: Mike Wicentowich
Spike in bear sightings prompts strong reminder to all households in Trail and Rossland

Cheyanna Shypitka is the new Rossland-Trail WildSafeBC coordinator

Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges all the empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines that she has provided to customers at the Junction Chemist which is a independent pharmacy during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, on Monday, April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
40 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

B.C. reported a total of 250 new cases Wednesday, the lowest daily total since October

Three masked suspects allegedly smashed windows at a residence near Salmo on early Tuesday morning. File photo
Police searching for suspects after attempted armed break-in in Salmo

RCMP say three suspects were wearing masks when the incident occurred

A travel trailer fire on Victoria Day is considered suspicious. Photo: Castlegar Fire Department
Castlegar Victoria Day trailer fire considered suspicious

The recreational trailer was parked near Canadian Tire when the fire began

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Farmed salmon virus source, amplifies disease transmission in wild salmon: B.C. study

Mordecai said evidence is mounting that B.C. aquaculture operations pass the virus to wild salmon

(Facebook/Emily McManus)
COVID-19 restart plan welcome but B.C. couple postpones wedding again

Bride Emily McManus is worried the restrictions, including those on international travel may not be lifted by summer

Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Appeal court adds 18 months to prison term of B.C. man who abused intimate partner

The trial was heard in Surrey provincial court

BC Wildfire Service crew members board a plane Wednesday, May 26 headed to Manitoba to help firefighting efforts in the province. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
BC Wildfire Service deploys 41 firefighters to Manitoba for assistance

“British Columbia has a long history of offering a helping hand to other provinces.”

Protests against old-growth logging on southern Vancouver Island continued on Tuesday at locations near Fairy Creek (pictured) and Caycuse. (Facebook photo)
More than 50 arrested Tuesday at logging protest camps on Vancouver Island

Police report 55 arrests at Caycuse, protesters say six more arrested at Fairy Creek

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Just hold tight,’ COVID-19 second vaccine doses coming sooner

B.C. sees 250 new cases Wednesday, lowest since October

Seniors went to Fairy Creek to relieve young people who have been protesting logging in the area. (Submitted/Marnie Recker)
Seniors overwhelm RCMP barrier past Fairy Creek blockade

About 100 elderly hikers swarmed the RCMP exclusion zone, no arrests were made

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary on April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
10 weeks or 12? Expert says slight difference in AZ dosing interval likely negligible

Health Canada says the gap between shots can stretch 4 to 12 weeks

Most Read