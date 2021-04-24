Researchers identify most dangerous prescriptions for B.C. drivers

People on antipsychotics, benzodiazepines and high-potency opioids increase their risk of crashing by up to 35%, according to a new study

Researchers at the University of British Columbia have found prescribed medications including sleeping pills and those used to treat mental illness come at an increased car crash risk.

Antipsychotics, benzodiazepines and high-potency opioids pose a risk to drivers in the province, according to results of a study led by Dr. Jeff Brubacher.

Data published this week in The Lancet Public Health journal shows drivers on sedating antipsychotics have a 35 per cent increased risk of causing a car accident.

Crash risks for people on morphine and other high-potency opioids increase by 24 per cent and between 25 to 30 per cent for those on more commonly prescribed benzodiazepines including Valium and Xanax.

Brubacher’s team studied B.C. prescription records and motor vehicle collisions in a 20-year period, including data from nearly five million crashes between Jan. 1, 1997 to Dec. 31, 2016.

Researchers couldn’t verify that drivers were taking medications as prescribed.

“Although standard advice recommends not driving if you feel drowsy, a lack of symptoms does not mean drivers are not at risk,” said Brubacher.

“Even if you feel safe to drive, you’re still at a modestly increased risk of up to 35 per cent, which is nothing to ignore.”

The team also assessed whether tolerance to the medication might play a factor in reducing one’s collision risk – it found that people taking the medications for less than 30 days have a similar risk as long-time users.

“People taking these medications on a long-term basis might think they are tolerant to it and are safe to drive,” Brubacher said. “In reality, the risk of causing road collisions goes up.”

Brubacher said that risk increases when drivers take several prescription pills at the same time or mix their medications with alcohol.

Clinicians should regularly counsel their patients on the risks of driving while on them, he recommended.

