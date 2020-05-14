Schools in the Kootenay Columbia district are preparing for a return to school. (Trail Times file photo)

Uncertainty abounds for Greater Trail elementary students

What that will look like in regard to the coronavirus pandemic protocols remains in question.

Despite a sunnier outlook, what a return to school for Kindergarten to Grade 5 in Trail will look like, is still a bit cloudy.

The province announced that families of K to Grade 5 children would have the option of sending the students back to school in June, but not much more is known.

“We are not going to be forcing anyone to come back, but Minister Fleming and I will be working to make sure students whose families need to have kids in class will have that opportunity,” Premier John Horgan announced May 6, referring to Rob Fleming, education minister.

What that will look like in regard to the coronavirus pandemic protocols, how may students will return, which schools are required to open, and how many staff engaged, remains in question.

“Despite the announcement last week, we have very little detail at this point about how things will roll out,” said Bill Ford, Kootenay Columbia superintendent, in an email reply to the Times.

Since April 20, the school district has been providing care to students of essential workers starting with Tier 1 emergency service workers, such as health service workers, law enforcement, first responders, and emergency response workers.

A week later the district took on Tier 2 families, or those with occupations in critical infrastructure, food and agriculture services, essential retail, transportation, industry and manufacturing, sanitation, technology, financial institutions, and other non-health essential service providers.

Care centres in the Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre in East Trail and at Stanley Humphries Secondary School in Castlegar were opened and remain so.

Both facilities were chosen because of their large, open spaces.

Education assistants supported by principals and vice principals have been working with the students, while teachers have been helping students online and issuing weekly learning plans for parents to administer.

The recipe has had mixed results. Parents, however, are encouraged to communicate with their teachers when problems or concerns arise.

When elementary schools do open in early June, it will be up to the parents to decide whether their children return.

“All students who want to, from (grades) K through 5 will be invited back on a 50 per cent basis, so each district will figure out what that looks like for them. So it might mean alternate days,” Stephanie Higginson, president of the B.C. School Trustees Association told CTV News.

“And Grade 6 and 7 (students) who are more middle school come back one day a week.”

The school district provides COVID-19 updates at SD20.bc.ca and Ford says he expects to have more information on the opening of Greater Trail schools next week.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Visits to vacation homes, boating trips off the table this long weekend: B.C. officials
Next story
Elected Wet’suwet’en chief blasts closed-door land title deal

Just Posted

Horoscopes for the week

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Rewilding can attract desirable wildlife to yards

Get Outdoors! Lend a hand to the ecosystem by planting native species

Uncertainty abounds for Greater Trail elementary students

What that will look like in regard to the coronavirus pandemic protocols remains in question.

Cyclists, hikers asked to avoid new section of Columbia and Western Trail due to grizzly bear activity

Seven grizzly bears have been reported along trail over last week

Morning start: Transporting goods to Nakusp was different in the early days

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Thursday, May 14

Canada wants to extend U.S. travel ban; PM not yet ready to consider future plan

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee are in touch regularly

Ottawa announces $469M for fish harvesters with sector-specific grant, benefit

The Fish Harvester Benefit offers income support covering 75 per cent of losses for eligible harvesters

COVID-19 restrictions may aid B.C.’s ongoing battle against invasive mussels

Dave Bennett, chairman of the Invasive Species Council of BC, says users of all types of watercraft must be extra vigilant

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Visits to vacation homes, boating trips off the table this long weekend: B.C. officials

COVID-19 restrictions may be easing, but British Columbians should stay close to home this Victoria Day

Canada’s top court dismisses company’s appeal on rejection of northern B.C. mining project

Tsilhqot’in Nation says it is celebrating the decision

ICBC saves on crashes, but investments down due to COVID-19

Too early to tell if savings will result in reduction, David Eby says

Elected Wet’suwet’en chief blasts closed-door land title deal

Hereditary chiefs have been ‘wined and dined’ for 23 years

Prom Is On: Canadian teens organize virtual grad event to benefit Kids Help Phone

Virtual prom set for May 22

Most Read