United Way BC branches merge into one

United Way Trail and District officially joined five B.C. United Way branches on Canada Day

The United Way of Trail and District amalgamated with five other provincial branches of the non-profit on Canada Day to become one – United Way British Columbia.

“You will probably not see any changes locally unless it’s more local activity,” explains Naomi McKimmie, regional coordinator Trail and District. “Offices and people you are familiar with will still be there, but we have a new name – United Way BC – and logo.”

Announced July 1, United Way British Columbia is working with communities in B.C.’s Interior, Lower Mainland and Central and Northern Vancouver Island as a single organization to increase impact in local communities in Central and Northern Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, Thompson Nicola Cariboo, Southern Interior, Trail and District, and East Kootenay.

This strategic transformation was guided by a shared mission to strengthen vital connections over the long term to create healthy, caring, inclusive communities, McKimmie states.

“By merging we will share resources and expertise across six regions of the province. Four regional councils will ensure donations are maximized at the local level and the chair of each regional council will sit on the board of directors.”

Work in communities is proceeding as normal, including delivery of the supports and programming undertaken in partnership with the provincial and federal governments.

Joanne McQuary, board member of the former United Way Trail and District commented on what this change means for the home front.

“Together we are committed to maintaining local programs and staff in all of our communities,” McQuary said. “Donors want to see tangible outcomes at the local level. That’s why dollars raised locally will stay local.”

Every day volunteers across the country come together to make a lasting difference in their communities by contributing their time, expertise and talents to their United Ways. Volunteers are critical to United Way operations and the non-profit wouldn’t be able to inspire change without them.

There are many benefits when you volunteer with United Way, including: meet new and inspiring people with a common interest in making your community better; expand and develop your skill set, as well as share your skills; gain valuable experience; be part of a team that gives back directly to your community.

The Trail office is located at 855 Farwell Street in downtown Trail.

For more information call Naomi McKimmie at 250.364.0999.

