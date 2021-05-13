United Way Period Promise Campaign underway

Financial donations go towards the United Way branch where the dollars are donated

The Period Promise Campaign has generated 1.2 million donated menstrual products from 2017 to 2020. Photo: United Way

Periods don’t stop for pandemics and neither does the United Way Period Promise Campaign, says the organization.

COVID-19 made affording menstrual products more difficult, so the United Way has set a goal to collect 500,000 menstrual products via its 2021 campaign.

Presented by Pacific Blue Cross,the campaign offers a solution by asking British Columbians to help tackle period poverty from now until June 3 by giving financially, donating period products, or organizing their own Period Promise campaign.

“Joining United Way’s Period Promise campaign is one way you can help build healthier, more caring and inclusive communities where nobody has to choose between buying food or products that make it possible to stay connected to their community,” says United Way spokesperson Neal Adolph. “That choice has only become more common over the past year. Running a collection campaign or making a donation is a quick way to help make sure that everybody can live with the dignity that we all deserve. This is how we strengthen vital connections.”

United Way uses donated funds to purchase products on behalf of community organizations or provide them with funding to purchase the product their clientele needs.

All financial donations will go towards supporting the United Way Period Promise campaign that is operating in the region where the dollars are donated. Donors will receive a tax receipt from United Way of the Lower Mainland.

For more information in the Trail area, or to make a donation, visit the United Way Trail and District Facebook page, email Naomi McKimmie, executive director; naomi@uwtraildistrict.org or call 250.364.0999.

United Way research shows over 50 per cent of their community partners indicated an increase in demand on their services because of COVID, and nearly 45 per cent of them indicated an increased demand for free menstrual products at their organization.

About United Way’s Period Promise

Period Promise is a United Way initiative. The Period Promise Campaign has generated approximately 1.2 million donated menstrual products from 2017 to 2020. The campaign also inspired organizations to adopt a policy to provide menstrual products in their facilities, while de-stigmatizing menstruation and raising awareness of period poverty. For more information, go to www.periodpromise.ca

