The Period Promise Campaign has generated 1.2 million donated menstrual products from 2017 to 2020. Photo: United Way

The Period Promise Campaign has generated 1.2 million donated menstrual products from 2017 to 2020. Photo: United Way

United Way Period Promise Campaign underway

Financial donations go towards the United Way branch where the dollars are donated

Periods don’t stop for pandemics and neither does the United Way Period Promise Campaign, says the organization.

COVID-19 made affording menstrual products more difficult, so the United Way has set a goal to collect 500,000 menstrual products via its 2021 campaign.

Presented by Pacific Blue Cross,the campaign offers a solution by asking British Columbians to help tackle period poverty from now until June 3 by giving financially, donating period products, or organizing their own Period Promise campaign.

“Joining United Way’s Period Promise campaign is one way you can help build healthier, more caring and inclusive communities where nobody has to choose between buying food or products that make it possible to stay connected to their community,” says United Way spokesperson Neal Adolph. “That choice has only become more common over the past year. Running a collection campaign or making a donation is a quick way to help make sure that everybody can live with the dignity that we all deserve. This is how we strengthen vital connections.”

United Way uses donated funds to purchase products on behalf of community organizations or provide them with funding to purchase the product their clientele needs.

All financial donations will go towards supporting the United Way Period Promise campaign that is operating in the region where the dollars are donated. Donors will receive a tax receipt from United Way of the Lower Mainland.

For more information in the Trail area, or to make a donation, visit the United Way Trail and District Facebook page, email Naomi McKimmie, executive director; naomi@uwtraildistrict.org or call 250.364.0999.

United Way research shows over 50 per cent of their community partners indicated an increase in demand on their services because of COVID, and nearly 45 per cent of them indicated an increased demand for free menstrual products at their organization.

About United Way’s Period Promise

Period Promise is a United Way initiative. The Period Promise Campaign has generated approximately 1.2 million donated menstrual products from 2017 to 2020. The campaign also inspired organizations to adopt a policy to provide menstrual products in their facilities, while de-stigmatizing menstruation and raising awareness of period poverty. For more information, go to www.periodpromise.ca

Read more: Thompson Rivers the 1st B.C. university to supply free menstrual products

Read more: United Way of Trail and District announces second round of grants


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailRosslandUnited Way

Previous story
B.C. adults 40+ eligible to book COVID-19 vaccinations next week
Next story
B.C. adults 30+ now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Just Posted

VISAC Gallery’s Mena McGill invites locals to pop by the Waneta Plaza to take in the pop-up gallery showcasing art from Trail high school students. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Student art being showcased at Trail mall

The Crowe Art Showcase runs until May 30

COVID-19 cases are once again dropping across the West Kootenay. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
Ten new cases of COVID-19 in Nelson area

Numbers are steadily dropping across the West Kootenay

Ryler Dodds-Baker holds hatched robin eggshells found beneath the tree holding his cinquain poem titled “Drama.” A cinquain is a five-line poem that describes a person, place, or thing. Photo: Submitted
Kootenay Columbia students share poems for National Poetry Month

The League of Canadian Poets hosted the 23rd National Poetry Month in Canada in April.

The Period Promise Campaign has generated 1.2 million donated menstrual products from 2017 to 2020. Photo: United Way
United Way Period Promise Campaign underway

Financial donations go towards the United Way branch where the dollars are donated

Staff, board members and volunteers of the Kootenay Gallery of Art celebrate at the gallery’s future location. Photo: Jennifer Small
A new home for the Kootenay Gallery

The gallery will be moving to downtown Castlegar

Marc Kielburger, screen left, and Craig Kielburger, screen right, appear as witnesses via video conference during a House of Commons finance committee in the Wellington Building in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The committee is looking into Government Spending, WE Charity and the Canada Student Service Grant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
BREAKING: Trudeau didn’t violate conflict rules over WE Charity, watchdog says

Federal ethics commissioner Mario Dion found that former finance minister Bill Morneau did violate the rules

Tinder, an online dating application that allows users to anonymously swipe to like or dislike other’s profiles. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. man granted paternity test to see if Tinder match-up led to a ‘beautiful baby’

The plaintiff is seeking contact with the married woman’s infant who he believes is his child

Nurse Tami Arnold prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine. (Kareem Elgazzar/AP)
B.C. adults 30+ now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Health officials made the announcement Wednesday afternoon

Richard Green writes poetry under the nom de plume Rick the Poet Warrior. Homeless, Green sometimes spends his summers in Revelstoke but winters in Victoria, travelling to Ontario to visit his sister whenever he can. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke nomad pens poetry, offers insight into homelessness

Rick the Poet Warrior’s books can be found online as well as at the Revelstoke library

Ancient Forest Alliance campaigner Andrea Inness walks beside an enormous western red cedar stump in a BCTS-issued cutblock in the Nahmint Valley. (PHOTO COURTESY TJ WATT)
Watchdog: logging practices put Vancouver Island old growth, biodiversity at risk

Forest Practices Board has issues with BC Timber Sales practices in Nahmint Valley near Port Alberni

Erik Christian Oun, who worked for the Coquitlam school district, has had his teaching licence suspended for half a year. (Pixabay)
B.C. teacher suspended after calling students ‘cutie’ and ‘sweetheart’ in online messages

Erik Oun’s licence has been suspended for half a year, a decision made by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

An Israeli attack helicopter launches flares as he flies over the Israeli Gaza border, southern Israel, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Singh calls for halt on Canadian arms sales to Israel as violence escalates in region

Government data shows Canada sent $13.7 million in military goods and technology to Israel in 2019

New homes are built in a housing construction development in the west-end of Ottawa on Thursday, May 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Budget’s foreign-homebuyers tax could bring in $509 million over 4 years, PBO says

Liberals are proposing a one per cent tax on vacant homes owned by foreign non-residents

A Canadian flag patch is shown on a soldier’s shoulder in Trenton, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014. The Canadian Forces says it has charged one of its members in the death of an army reservist from British Columbia during a training exercise at a military base in Alberta last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
Canadian Forces member charged in death of army reservist during training exercise

Cpl. Lars Callsen has been charged with one count of negligence

Most Read