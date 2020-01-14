Candles are lit at the University of Manitoba during a vigil organized by the University of Manitoba Iranian Students Association (UMISA) for the Winnipeg victims killed in a plane crash in Iran in Winnipeg Friday, January 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Universities across Canada to hold moment of silence for Iran plane crash victims

57 Canadians were killed when Iran shot down the plain

Universities and colleges across Canada will be marking a moment of silence on Wednesday morning to remember the 57 Canadians killed in the Iran plane crash.

The Ukrainian International Airlines plane was shot down shortly after leaving Tehran last Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board. Iranian officials have since admitted the country accidentally shot down the plane and investigators, including some from Canada, are headed to Iran to learn how and why the crash happened.

VIDEO: Canadian investigators to visit site of airplane crash near Iranian capital

Many post-secondary institutions, including the University of B.C. and the University of the Fraser Valley, will hold a moment of silence at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

In a statement, UBC president Santa J. Ono asked students, staff and faculty to “please pause and remember the victims” of Flight 752. The university is mourning four of its own including alumna Niloofar Razzaghi, postdoctoral research fellow Mehran Abtahi, and siblings Zeynab Asadi Lari and Mohammadhossein Asadi Lari.

READ MORE: Iran announces arrests in plane crash as Canada, allies eye London meeting

READ MORE: People come together in Vancouver to mourn Iran plane crash victims

