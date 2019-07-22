Unusual case has Trail police asking for help identifying suspect

The man was caught on video surveillance at Trail City Hall

Police are asking locals to help identify a man involved in an unusual incident in Trail last week.

On Thursday, July 18, the Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP received a complaint about an elderly male suspect leaving a bag of garbage and a note at the front door of the Trail City Hall.

The incident occurred overnight and was captured on surveillance video.

The note reads:

MULTICULTURALISTS TAKE NOTE

The ox eye daisy is an invasive species spreading from the other side of the world to TRAIL and threatening to take over all native grasslands.

Instead of cultivating the damn thing along with ACACIA trees and pornography …(which is also an invasive from the Khazars in hollywood (sic)) why dont (sic) you simply pay attention to what is happening around here…go on internet….not to watch porn….TO GET REAL INFO.

Keep an eye on these local cops…learn what goes on around here…

–

The RCMP is asking for help from the public identifying the suspect male and his vehicle (see attached surveillance photographs).

Police remind the public that anyone caught illegally dumping garbage within the City of Trail may face up to a $2000 fine contrary to the Garbage and Waste Bylaw.

To report information on this, or another case, contact the Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP at 250-364.2566 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.