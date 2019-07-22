Image from the Trail RCMP

Unusual case has Trail police asking for help identifying suspect

The man was caught on video surveillance at Trail City Hall

Police are asking locals to help identify a man involved in an unusual incident in Trail last week.

On Thursday, July 18, the Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP received a complaint about an elderly male suspect leaving a bag of garbage and a note at the front door of the Trail City Hall.

The incident occurred overnight and was captured on surveillance video.

The note reads:

MULTICULTURALISTS TAKE NOTE

The ox eye daisy is an invasive species spreading from the other side of the world to TRAIL and threatening to take over all native grasslands.

Instead of cultivating the damn thing along with ACACIA trees and pornography …(which is also an invasive from the Khazars in hollywood (sic)) why dont (sic) you simply pay attention to what is happening around here…go on internet….not to watch porn….TO GET REAL INFO.

Keep an eye on these local cops…learn what goes on around here…

The RCMP is asking for help from the public identifying the suspect male and his vehicle (see attached surveillance photographs).

Police remind the public that anyone caught illegally dumping garbage within the City of Trail may face up to a $2000 fine contrary to the Garbage and Waste Bylaw.

To report information on this, or another case, contact the Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP at 250-364.2566 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

 

Image from the Trail RCMP

Previous story
Latest plan is to fly trapped fish by helicopter over Big Bar slide
Next story
Surrey court clerk files human rights complaint related to concussion

Just Posted

Unusual case has Trail police asking for help identifying suspect

The man was caught on video surveillance at Trail City Hall

Silver Medal, Silver Division for U14C West Kootenay Rebels

B.C. championship held on the coast earlier this month

Anglican Church to review governance structure

Two bishops’ votes stood in the way of having same-sex marriage recognized by the church laws

Arts and heritage scene highlighted in Columbia Basin tour

Columbia Basin Culture Tour goes Aug. 10 and Aug. 11

No nuts were grown in Almond Gardens

Place Names: Grand Forks neighbourhoods, Part 2

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, of Port Alberni

Latest plan is to fly trapped fish by helicopter over Big Bar slide

Multi-pronged plan set in motion to freesalmon blocked by landslide in the Fraser River

Family of missing B.C. senior with dementia frustrated with situation, heartened by community support

Nine days since Grace was last seen the question remains: ‘How can an 86-year-old just disappear?’

B.C. removes personal limits for bringing home out-of-province alcohol

Previous relgulations placed limits on the amount of liquor that B.C. residents could bring home

Unsealed record suggests U.S. man convicted of murdering Vancouver Island couple left DNA on zip tie in 1987

William Talbott is set to be sentenced Wednesday in the murders of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

Okanagan Air Cadet challenges gender-exclusive haircut policy

Haircut regulation inspires challenge around gender identity

VIDEO: Bystander training gains traction as tool to prevent sexual harassment, violence

Julia Gartley was sexually assaulted after an event, and no one stepped in to help

Two brands of ice cream sandwiches recalled due to presence of metal

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall on Iceberg and Originale Augustin brands

Most Read