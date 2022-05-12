Winter driving conditions are expected on Highway 3 at the Paulson Summit. Photo: DriveBC

Winter driving conditions are expected on Highway 3 at the Paulson Summit. Photo: DriveBC

Up to 10 cm of snow expected on West Kootenay highways Thursday and Friday

Environment Canada issued a snow warning for Highway 3 Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Don’t let the date on the calendar fool you into complacency if you have travel plans over the next few days, Environment Canada has issued a snow warning for Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass.

The warning for Highway 3 calls for up to 10 cm of snow from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass on Thursday evening through Friday morning.

Snow levels are expected to drop to around 900 metres Thursday before rising again on Friday.

Up to five cm of snow is also expected on the Coquihalla Highway, the Okanagan Connector and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton.

Up-to-date road condition information can be found at drivebc.ca.

READ MORE: Wastewater testing for COVID-19 coming to Interior Health


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kootenaySnowtravel

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Trail ambassadors shine: Miss Trail and Miss Trail Princess crowned
Next story
B.C. mother fails in appeal of 15-year sentence for her daughter’s murder

Just Posted

Winter driving conditions are expected on Highway 3 at the Paulson Summit. Photo: DriveBC
Up to 10 cm of snow expected on West Kootenay highways Thursday and Friday

Following a night of showcasing all they’ve learned over seven months, the Trail ambassadors’ pageant culminated in the crowning of new royalty; Miss Trail Rannde Wyatt (right) and Miss Trail Princess Esther Lawe. The Trail Times congratulates all the candidates for their remarkable accomplishments. Photo: Trail Ambassador Programme/Facebook
Trail ambassadors shine: Miss Trail and Miss Trail Princess crowned

The month of May marks the beginning of increased traffic on British Columbia roadways and, with more road users, BC Highway Patrol cautions commuters about the potential for an increase in collisions. Photo: CHUTTERSNAP/Unsplash
Trail RCMP catch driver going 122 clicks in 60 km zone

For 50+ years in May, until the pandemic hit in 2020, Silver City Days has drawn large crowds to downtown streets. Midway rides, like this one from the ’80s called ‘Ring of Fire,’ have always been a thrilling attraction. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: Silver City version of ‘Ring of Fire’