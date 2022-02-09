UPDATE: Crews partly re-open Highway 3 near Christina Lake

Drivers can expect some delays as crews continue their work

Highway crews at Yellowhead Road and Bridge cleared a Christina Lake section of Highway 3 covered by a rock slide early Wednesday, Feb. 9. Photo: Submitted

Highway 3 re-opened to single-lane alternating east of Christina Lake at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, according to highway contractor Yellowhead Road and Bridge (YRB).

YRB’s Greg McNeil said crews were able to clear the northbound lane after an early morning rock slide blocked the highway on the eastern outskirts of Christina Lake.

Motorists can expect up to 20-minute delays on either side of the slide until at least 5 p.m. Thursday, when McNeil said he hoped the highway would reopen in both directions.

Crews were clearing space along the highway that could safely absorb another slide, he said, adding that no rocks have come down since YRB arrived at the slide at around 6:30 a.m.

McNeil said that rock slides were common at this time of year, as rising daytime temperatures accelerate free/thaw cycles.

“This was a big one,” he told The Gazette.

