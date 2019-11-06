Fire crews battle a blaze at the Villa Motel in Nelson on Wednesday. Photo: Tyler Harper

UPDATE: Fire finally out at Villa Motel in Nelson

Fire crews spent most of Wednesday trying to contain the blaze

A fire that broke out at the Villa Motel in Nelson on Wednesday morning was finally extinguished late in the afternoon, according to a short statement from Nelson Fire and Rescue.

In an earlier release, Chief Len MacCharles did not say if anyone has been injured or how large the scope of the damage is to the building just north of the Orange Bridge on Highway 3A.

Amanda’s Restaurant, which is in a separate building next to the motel, suffered water damage to its floor during early suppression efforts, according to MacCharles.

In addition to Nelson’s department, fire members and equipment from North Shore, Blewett, Crescent Valley, Beasley and Balfour-Harrop are also on scene as well as staff from B.C. Ambulance, Nelson Hydro and the City of Nelson’s public works department.

 

Photo: Douglas Jones

Photo: Madeleine Guenette

