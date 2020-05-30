UPDATE: Regional District of Central Kootenay declares state of emergency, issues evacuation order for Crawford Creek area

Flood waters early Sunday morning in Nelson on Anderson Creek in upper Fairview at Ninth and Elwyn. Lakeside Park and the Hall-Front intersection, Nelson locations typically affected by flooding, were dry at 9:00 a.m. Sunday. Photo: Tyler Harper
The Regional District of Central Kootenay has declared a State of Local Emergency for flooding for the entire district and has issued an evacuation order for Crawford Creek (Crawford Bay) and an evacuation alert for all properties next to rivers, creeks or streams while a major thunderstorm hits the area.

Residents and visitors at about 50 properties in the Crawford Creek drainage area are asked to leave immediately and report to the emergency reception centre at Kokanee Springs Resort.

The specific properties under the evacuation order are listed here.

The Saturday evening alerts and orders were released after Environment Canada sent out a severe thunderstorm warning that includes Arrow Lakes and Slocan Lake, Kootenay Lake and West Kootenay region.

That warning called for strong thunderstorms through Saturday night followed by extensive rainfall Sunday.

“We are issuing the State of Local Emergency due to the significant amount of uncertainly pertaining to rainfall amounts and the potential for extreme isolated storm events,” said Chris Johnson, the RDCK Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Director. “We are advising everyone that lives near a river, creek or stream to be prepared to evacuate if required on short notice. This situation can change quickly, depending on the weather over the next 12-48 hours.”

The evacuation alert covers the rest of the RDCK except for Castlegar and Nelson. Residents under the alert are currently being asked to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

Environment Canada’s warning also includes the Boundary, East Kootenay, Fraser Canyon, Nicola, Okanagan Valley, Shuswap, Similkameen, South Thompson and West Columbia regions.

On May 30, the BC River Forecast Centre issued a flood watch for the Slocan River, Salmo River and surrounding tributaries. This means that river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bank full. Flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur.

Fore more information visit RDCK.ca.

