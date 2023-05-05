The West Shore RCMP is looking for the driver and any passengers who were in this white car and may have witnessed a carjacking incident in Colwood on April 15. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

UPDATE: Rugby Canada cuts ties with player after video released of violent Colwood carjacking

West Shore RCMP releases video in hopes of finding witnesses

Police are looking for witnesses to what they called a violent carjacking incident in Greater Victoria.

The West Shore RCMP was called to the 2300-block of Sooke Road in Colwood shortly after midnight on April 15, responding to a report of an assault and carjacking involving a taxi.

Sione Fine, 18, has been arrested and charged with assault, assault causing bodily harm, assaulting a police officer, theft of a motor vehicle and mischief to property under $5,000.

“The taxi driver sustained significant injuries and was taken to hospital. Carjackings like this are rare, as the suspect has been identified and arrested we do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public,” said Cpl. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP spokesperson, in a statement.

Police believe there are witnesses to this incident who have not come forward. Officers are specifically looking to speak with the driver and any passengers of a white vehicle seen in two separate videos driving past the taxi as the incident is taking place.

The West Shore RCMP released the videos in hopes of finding that driver. Investigators can be reached at 250-474-2264.

Rugby Canada on Thursday removed Fine from the Pacific Pride Academy Program in relation to the incident. The organization said it was made aware on April 18 of an earlier incident involving several Pacific Pride players gathered at a private residence. Four players were suspended at the time as Rugby Canada said it had incomplete information and investigated further.

The rugby body said it was unaware of the criminal charges until May 4 as it also announced Fine was released from any Rugby Canada activities.

Two players remain suspended, Rugby Canada added.

Originally from Williams Lake, Fine’s next court date is set for later this month in Colwood.

ALSO READ: Prohibited driver faces court after 4-year-old cyclist hit in Langford: West Shore RCMP

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@goldstreamgazette.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West ShoreWestshore RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Evacuation alerts issued for 591 properties in the Boundary region
Next story
CRTC considers removing Fox News from cable packages, opens public comment form

Just Posted

July 1983: Jerry Bond (left), with Stewart Davies and his mother Maureen taking a shot at a moving deer target on a pulley system. Photos: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: West Kootenay Archers

Highway 3 is closed at both the Bombi Pass and from Salmo to Creston. File photo
UPDATE: Kootenay Pass opens to single-lane traffic through Kootenay Pass after mudslide, Bombi Summit now open

Grand Forks flooding on May 4, 2023. (Robert Linden Photography)
10 rural properties evacuated as Grand Forks flooding imminent

YRB are working to replace a culvert and fix the sinkhole on Hwy 22 between Rossland and Warfield. Photo: Jim Bailey
YRB: Rossland hill sinkhole a work in progress, anticipates Bombi opening