Nelson firefighters responded to a blaze Tuesday morning near the corner of Nelson Avenue and Chatham Street in Fairview, which threw up a huge column of smoke. Photos: Tyler Harper and Rod Kellner

UPDATED: Fire destroys home in Nelson

A huge column of smoke could be seen throughout the city

A fire near the corner of Nelson Avenue and Chatham Street on Tuesday morning destroyed a home and threw up a huge plume of smoke over Fairview.

Twenty-three firefighters responded to the blaze, which broke out around 7:30 a.m., according to a statement by Nelson Fire and Rescue.

Nelson Fire said three houses were evacuated and no one was injured. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

The fire was primarily at 303 Chatham St., which was built in 1972. It spread next door to 124 Nelson Ave., which was built in 1910 and partially damaged.

“Nelson Fire and Rescue Services would like to remind everyone to ensure that they have working smoke alarms in their homes,” the statement read. “Any smoke alarms that are 10 years or older should be replaced with a new one.”

The Nelson Police Department, BC Ambulance Service, Nelson Hydro and FortisBC Gas also helped at the scene.

Nelson firefighters are on the scene of this blaze near the corner of Nelson Avenue and Chatham Street in Fairview. Photo: Tyler Harper

Nelson firefighters are on the scene of this blaze near the corner of Nelson Avenue and Chatham Street in Fairview. Photo: Rod Kellner

