Visitors are asked to refrain from visiting the Health Centre during the outbreak. File photo.

UPDATED: Respiratory outbreak, not COVID-19, hits New Denver health facility

Visitors asked to stay away from Slocan Community Health Centre

UPDATED: An Interior Health official says only a small number of patients are affected.

“The outbreak at Slocan Community Health Centre is related to a seasonal illness not uncommon for this time of year,” says Karl Hardt, a spokesperson for Interior Health.

“As with any outbreak, we take infection control practices which would include additional cleaning protocols, isolation of those individuals who are ill and restrictions on new admissions and visitors.

“It is a small number of individuals impacted, but particularly at this time we need to take all precautions to protect vulnerable individuals in care.”

ORIGINAL: Interior Health says a respiratory infection has struck New Denver’s Slocan Community Health Centre.

While it’s not COVID-19, officials are asking people to reduce their interaction with the health-care facility to protect patients and health-care staff.

“Please consider postponing your visit until the outbreak is over. This will help keep you and your loved one healthy,” says a standard warning from IH.​

The outbreak is listed as Respiratory Infection (RI) – Scenario B. Interior Health describes Scenario B as “More severe respiratory illness known or suspected to be due to a non-influenza viral or bacterial cause.”

That would exclude coronavirus.

“Current outbreaks at IH long-term care homes are caused by a number of different seasonal respiratory viruses including influenza, RSV and metapneumovirus,” said a spokesperson from Interior Health about an earlier outbreak in a Castlegar extended-care home.

“This is typical for influenza season. None of our outbreaks are connected to COVID, but COVID-19 testing is included in all testing done for RI illness in long-term care facilities.

“Interior Health, along with all other B.C. regional health authorities, are restricting visitors in long-term care to essential visits only to protect these vulnerable individuals.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
World COVID-19 11 a.m. update: Infections in Italy level off
Next story
B.C. promises up to $500 monthly in rent support amid COVID-19

Just Posted

Trail mayor sends message to residents regarding COVID-19

Letter to the Editor from Mayor Lisa Pasin

Trail reminds residents all parks are closed

Shutdowns started in the City of Trail last week

UPDATED: Respiratory outbreak, not COVID-19, hits New Denver health facility

Visitors asked to stay away from Slocan Community Health Centre

Inukshuk symbolizes Trail standing strong

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-sized to editor@trailtimes.ca

COLUMN: Borders and water: can Libby Dam’s operations help B.C. residents?

Columnist Eileen Delehanty Pearkes: The border may be closed, but the water is still flowing

B.C. bans ‘shameful black market’ of food, medical supplies; limits buying quantities

Province will also restrict the amount of some items that can be bought

Taking time off work due to COVID-19 now falls under medical leave

New measures come after many businesses layoff staff due to impact of coronavirus

West Fraser shutting B.C. sawmills for week of March 30 due to COVID-19

Forest products demand down due to pandemic, forest company says

COLUMN: Four reasons to hope that B.C. will win COVID-19 fight

Number of hospitalizations in B.C. remain low as thousands of beds freed up

Canada-wide Tragically Hip sing-along planned for March 26

Montreal comedian Joey Elias has put the call out on social media

Schooling stays home next week for most B.C. students in COVID-19

Districts to provide outreach, service for children of essential workers

Increased coronavirus cases spark B.C.-wide burning restrictions

Centre for Disease Control recommends measure to reduce excess air pollution

Ottawa seeking lower credit card interest rates amid COVID-19 crisis

Lower-interest credit could be made available for Canadians

PHOTOS: With a crash and a bang, B.C. residents applaud health-care workers

B.C. has seen 13 deaths and a total of 659 COVID-19 cases

Most Read