Upper West Trail traffic delays on Friday

The work is being done at Lookout Street and Mountain Street, weather permitting.

Crews will be re-paving the intersection of Lookout Street and Mountain Street on Friday if the weather permits. (Google maps)

Upper West Trail residents are being given the heads up about traffic delays expected on Friday, pending favourable weather.

Power Paving will be removing and re-paving the intersection at Lookout Street and Mountain Street on July 24, the city advised Monday.

The city asks all residents to heed traffic control personnel who will be on-site to direct motorists through single-lane traffic.

Police and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

“There will be increased truck traffic in the construction area,” the city states. “Please be aware and use extra caution while driving.”

Besides likely traffic delays, there may be noise as a result of the construction.

“Work will be scheduled in accordance to the local noise by-laws,” the release reads. “There may be some vibration due to the nature of the work being done.”

As well, control measures will be in place to manage increased levels of dust near the work site.

This project serves to improve local infrastructure.

Questions should be directed to David Moorhead, City of Trail ground and roads superintendent, via email at dmoorhead@trail.ca.

Or, call Moorhead at 250.364. 0840.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Trailinfrastructure